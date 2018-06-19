About this strain
Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.
Pink Champagne effects
Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.
