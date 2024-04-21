Buzz Cannabis La Mesa

Buzz Cannabis is the #1 marijuana store serving La Mesa and Greater San Diego CA surrounding communities. Located in La Mesa, we offer the best customer service and the widest selection of weed products and cannabis strains. Veteran and student discounts available. Become a BUZZ Loyalty Member and earn 10% back on every purchase! 🐝 BUZZ Grand Opening Special 🐝 Get 30% off the entire store. All Day, Every Day. Valid at BUZZ La Mesa Only. All discounts are applied in store and are not valid with any other offer. C10-0001170-LIC