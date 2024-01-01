SPACE GLUE CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 22.5%CBD —
  • Photo of SPACE GLUE CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G
About this product

Discover a new level of smoking satisfaction with STIIIZY's New Crushed Diamonds extracts. Engineered to perfection, this convenient extract can be packed, rolled, or dabbed with ease, allowing you to customize and elevate your smoking experience to perfection.

SPACE GLUE

Taste: Earthy, Pine, Diesel
Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
Description: Launch into a serene, spacey high with SPACE GLUE, offering deep relaxation and a calming euphoria that melts away stress, perfect for unwinding and exploring the cosmos of your mind.

About this strain

Space Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Queen and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Space Glue is 22.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Space Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Space Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
