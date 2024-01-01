About this product
SPACE GLUE CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 22.5%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Space Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Queen and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Space Glue is 22.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Space Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Space Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item