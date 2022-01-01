The Herb Mill comes with extra sharp teeth for finely ground herbs (approx. Ø 90 mm).



STORZ & BICKEL GmbH is a German medical device manufacturer. The VOLCANO revolutionized the market and set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative products like the CRAFTY+, an app controlled portable device and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as the most powerful and best performing handheld on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Made in Germany.