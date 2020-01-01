 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Storz & Bickel

Storz & Bickel

The Pioneer. Ever Since.

About Storz & Bickel

We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.