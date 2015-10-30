About this strain
Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount.
Energetic
71% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
