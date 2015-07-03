SugarTop Buddery
Lodi Dodi
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
A SugarTop Buddery signature strain, this THC potent mysterious hybrid (likely some kind of Jack Herer/Haze cross) carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way toward a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.
99 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
