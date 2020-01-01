 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SugarTop Buddery

Top Grade Tasty Cannabis

Stubby Bat Multipack contains five 0.6 gram stubby bats.
Mondo Bats are 1.2 grams of top grade tasty cannabis.
Stubby Bats are 0.6 grams of top grade tasty cannabis.
Narnia is a potent sativa dominant Jack Herer/Trainwreck cross.
Lodi Dodi is a SugarTop Buddery staple strain with proprietary genetics.
About SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.

