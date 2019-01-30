About this strain
Canna-Wreck by Homegrown Natural Wonders is a lovingly crafted 2:1 CBD/THC strain created from Canna-Tsu and Timewreck. According to the breeder, this strain has variable effects depending on the harvest date. If harvested early, Canna-Wreck’s stimulating effects remain present, but the longer the buds are left on the plant, the more mellow and clear-headed the effects become. This convenient ratio of cannabinoids lends itself to consumers focused on an enhancing high rather than a euphoric buzz.
Canna-Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
ADD/ADHD
33% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing.