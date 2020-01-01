 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sunday Goods

Cannabis for every occasion.

Four uniquely formulated vaporizers. Available in CA. Coming soon to AZ.
Our cartridges provide a powerful experience in a format that allows for discrete use.
Packed with sun-grown, pesticide-free flower and rolled with all natural hemp paper.
Relax and rejuvenate with cannabis-infused topicals like bath bombs and intimacy sprays.
Have you tried our Effect Pens yet?
About Sunday Goods

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.

Available in

