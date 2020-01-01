Sunday Goods
Cannabis for every occasion.
About Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.
Batteries & power
Cartridges
Flower
Flower storage
Lotions
Lubricants & oils
Other apparel
Pre-rolls
Sprays
Available in
United States, Canada, Arizona, California, Alabama, Alaska, Alberta, Arkansas, British Columbia, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware