About this product
EFFECT
:
Uplifting
Relaxing
Euphoric
GOOD FOR
:
Pain
Stress
Depression
FLAVOR
:
Hops
Pine
Orange
CANNABINOIDS
20.5%
THCa
19.4%
Δ9-THC
1.1%
CBDa
LOQ
TERPENES
1.67%
β-Myrcene
1.1%
α-Pinene
0.2%
δ-Limonene
0.1%
p-Cymene
0.1%
Terpinolene
0.1%
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona