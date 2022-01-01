About this product
EFFECT
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
GOOD FOR
Pain
Stress
Inflammation
Depression
FLAVOR
Hops
Herbal
Cinnamon
CANNABINOIDS
24.3%
THCa
23.8%
Δ9-THC
0.5%
TERPENES
0.8%
β-Myrcene
0.3%
p-Cymene
0.2%
β-Caryophyllene
0.2%
Linalool
0.1%
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona