What’s better than fudge? Fudge with CBD! We blended full-spectrum CBD oil from our hemp crop with delicious chocolate fudge to create an indulgent treat that’s perfect for tranquil nights and peaceful days.



Each box contains 12 individual pieces of fudge each containing 25mg of CBD.



Shipping Advisory



Be advised that during the summer months (May-September) our CBD Chocolate Fudge must be bought with priority shipping. Reminder that orders over $75 qualify for free shipping.



Suggested Use



CBD can affect people differently based on unique conditions such as body size and previous cannabis use. Consume one piece at a time. Wait 30-60 minutes for the CBD to take effect. Adjust dosage based on personal needs. With any further questions, please reach out to us via our contact page.



Storage Directions



Store in a cool place (60-70F) Refrigeration works as well, but note that your fudge may dry out a bit if stored in the fridge.



If you want to store your fudge for longer periods of time, we recommend placing your box inside of an airtight bag (like a Ziploc) and placing it in the freezer.



Ingredients



Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Butterfat (Milk), Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), PGPR (An Emulsifier), Evaporated Milk (Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Vitamin D3), Corn Syrup, Water, HFCS, Modified Food Starch, Glycerin, Titanium Dioxide, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Egg Whites, Artificial Flavor, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt)



Contains: Milk, Eggs, Soy



Our fudge is made using the same equipment used to process peanuts, tree nuts, milk, soy, eggs, wheat, coconut, and artificial food coloring.



The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.