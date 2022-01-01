Whether you’re hard at work or hitting the ski slopes, everyone has aches and pains. This wonderful CBD salve helps soothe those sore muscles and achy joints.



Made with full-spectrum CBD from our 2020 harvest, this CBD salve is blended with premium organic ingredients like arnica, beeswax, and wonderfully fragrant frankincense.



Suggested Use



For best results, apply generously onto affected areas and massage into skin as needed. If cold, the CBD salve will require more work to make it pliable.



Storage Directions



Store in a dry place out of direct sunlight. Refrigeration is not recommended.



Provided you store your salve at room temperature, your CBD salve will be good for up to 12 months after the purchase date.



Ingredients



Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Full-Spectrum CBD, Organic Frankincense, Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil Infused With Arnica



For topical use only. The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.