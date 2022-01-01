About this product
Sour Lifter presents a number of citrus notes, sour lime, and tangerine among them. Some users will also notice hints of blue cheese and diesel.
Sour Lifter’s top terpenes:
Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.59%)
beta-Caryophyllene - Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.55%)
Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.40%)
Total Terpene: 2.1 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 19.95% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.78% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
SH50 x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds
Sour Lifter’s top terpenes:
Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.59%)
beta-Caryophyllene - Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.55%)
Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.40%)
Total Terpene: 2.1 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 19.95% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.78% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
SH50 x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunset Lake CBD | Save 20% with code "Leafly"
Sunset Lake CBD ships craft CBD products directly to your door, practices sustainable farming techniques, and uses its brand to empower workers all over because of support from people like you!