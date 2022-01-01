Sour Lifter presents a number of citrus notes, sour lime, and tangerine among them. Some users will also notice hints of blue cheese and diesel.



Sour Lifter’s top terpenes:



Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.59%)



beta-Caryophyllene - Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.55%)



Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.40%)



Total Terpene: 2.1 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 19.95% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.78% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



SH50 x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds