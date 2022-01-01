About this product
Sour Lifter Pre Rolls are a pleasant and refreshing twist on our classic Lifter Pre Rolls. Bred by the masterminds over at Oregon CBD Seeds, Sour Lifter is a pungent, cheesy, and frankly funky Sativa-dominant hemp flower.
These 19.95% CBD pre-rolls mean business, too. A tried and true Sativa-dominant flower, Sour Lifter is a great choice for smokers hoping to start their day with a nice mood boost or jolt of creative focus. Careful of the creep though! Too many puffs of this Sour Lifter might send you into a mid-morning relaxation session.
Sunset Lake slow cures all of its flower and pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our hemp.
Aroma:
Sour Lifter Pre Rolls present a number of citrus notes, sour lime, and tangerine among them. Some users will also notice hints of blue cheese and diesel.
Sour Lifter’s top terpenes:
Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.59%)
beta-Caryophyllene - Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.55%)
Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.40%)
Total Terpene: 2.1 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 19.95% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.78% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
SH50 x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds
About this brand
