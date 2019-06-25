Special Sauce’s sweet vanilla-caramel odor is quite pleasing. But the real pleasure is in the taste. A hit of Special Sauce is initially earthy, then savory, and finishes on sweet fruity notes.



Special Sauce’s top terpenes:



Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.93%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.17%)



alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.17%)



Total Terpene: 1.6 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 20.53% | Δ9-THC - 0.06% | Total THC - 0.84% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



Special Sauce (Original Strain) x Early Resin Berry (ERB) - Oregon CBD Seeds