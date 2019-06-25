Special Sauce Pre Rolls are some of the most well-rounded in Sunset Lake CBD’s lineup. This year’s cultivar tests at an eye-popping 20.53% total CBD and is just as its name suggests: special.



When you open a pouch Special Sauce Pre Rolls, you’ll notice a few things. First, the sweet earthy smell this bud exudes, with just the slightest hint of berries. Second, the perfectly packed roll. And third, just how much you’ll want to smoke it.



As Oregon CBD Seed’s flagship strain, Special Sauce is a unique hemp flower, great for users looking for a do-it-all swiss-army flower. Special Sauce is a good nighttime and daytime flower and will put a smile on your face.



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma & Flavor:



Special Sauce’s sweet vanilla-caramel odor is quite pleasing. But the real pleasure is in the taste. A hit of Special Sauce is initially earthy, then savory, and finishes on sweet fruity notes.



Special Sauce’s top terpenes:



Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.93%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.17%)



alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.17%)



Total Terpene: 1.6 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 20.53% | Total THC - 0.84% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



Special Sauce (Original Strain) x Early Resin Berry (ERB)