Super Sour Space Candy hemp flower presents a ton of citrus notes. Chief among them are pineapple and sour lemon.



Super Sour Space Candy’s top terpenes:



Terpinolene – Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (1.06%)



Myrcene – Also found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.68%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.32%)



Total Terpene: 2.7 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 19.34% | Δ9-THC - 0.08% | Total THC - 0.78% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



Sour Tsunami x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds