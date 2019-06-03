Super Sour Space Candy is back in the Sunset Lake CBD hemp flower lineup and better than ever! The mad scientists over at Oregon CBD Seeds went back to the lab to make sure this out-of-this-world strain would grow bigger buds than ever before.



Clocking in at a whopping 19.34% CBD, Sunset Lake’s Super Sour Space Candy Pre Rolls blew away our expectations this year. Users report this as a day and night strain that promotes relaxation and calm. A multipurpose bud!



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma:



Super Sour Space Candy presents a ton of citrus notes. Chief among them are pineapple and sour lemon.



Super Sour Space Candy’s top terpenes:



Terpinolene – Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (1.06%)



Myrcene – Also found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.68%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.32%)



Total Terpene: 2.7 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 19.34% | Δ9-THC - 0.08% | Total THC - 0.78% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



Sour Tsunami x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds