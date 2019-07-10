If you’re looking for CBD pre-rolls that will deliver high levels of CBD then look no further than Sunset Lake CBD’s Suver Haze Pre Rolls. Bred by Oregon CBD Seeds, Suver Haze hemp flower took 1st place in both the 2020 and 2019 Cultivation Classic. A phenotype of Suver Haze is also the parent of the well-known and universally-loved Lifter hemp flower strain.



Sunset Lake CBD’s Suver Haze Pre Rolls walk a fine line between a great daytime smoke and a total knockout. Hemp flower novices are advised to start with just one puff. As a Sativa-dominant strain, Suver Haze users report better moods and improved focus after use.



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma:



Reminiscent of a mix between spicy black pepper and sour green apple. Suver Haze Pre Rolls offers a tasty and powerful smoke.



Suver Haze’s top terpenes:



Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.56%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.34%)



alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.15%)



Total Terpene: 1.5 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 18.71% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.74% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



Suver #8 x Early Resin Berry - Oregon CBD Seeds