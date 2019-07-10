Suver Haze Pre Rolls
HybridTHC 1%CBD 18%
About this product
If you’re looking for CBD pre-rolls that will deliver high levels of CBD then look no further than Sunset Lake CBD’s Suver Haze Pre Rolls. Bred by Oregon CBD Seeds, Suver Haze hemp flower took 1st place in both the 2020 and 2019 Cultivation Classic. A phenotype of Suver Haze is also the parent of the well-known and universally-loved Lifter hemp flower strain.
Sunset Lake CBD’s Suver Haze Pre Rolls walk a fine line between a great daytime smoke and a total knockout. Hemp flower novices are advised to start with just one puff. As a Sativa-dominant strain, Suver Haze users report better moods and improved focus after use.
Sunset Lake slow cures all of its pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.
Aroma:
Reminiscent of a mix between spicy black pepper and sour green apple. Suver Haze Pre Rolls offers a tasty and powerful smoke.
Suver Haze’s top terpenes:
Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.56%)
beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.34%)
alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.15%)
Total Terpene: 1.5 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 18.71% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.74% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
Suver #8 x Early Resin Berry - Oregon CBD Seeds
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
Suver Haze effects
30 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
56% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
18% | medium-high
About this brand
Sunset Lake CBD
Sunset Lake CBD ships craft CBD products directly to your door, practices sustainable farming techniques, and uses its brand to empower workers all over because of support from people like you!