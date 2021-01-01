About this product

Clocked Out Delta 8 Dab concentrates are concentrated smokeable products.



1g Delta 8 THC Dabs leverage the terpene profile of mouth-watering hemp cannabis strains and pairs it with a hemp derived Delta 8 THC distillate for a stable, pull and snap type of slab concentrate! With sativa blends for daytime, and hybrid blends for everything in-between, these Delta 8 dabs are a cut above the rest. Looks great, smells great, tastes great – it’s the whole package!



Available in 3 different strains: Blue Dream, Green Crack and Hardcore O.G.