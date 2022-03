Welcome to SW Distro - Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. We manufacture Avid Hemp CBD, Delta XL, Pets Brite, Clocked Out, WOW Vapors, and Assure Nutrition. Be sure to keep an eye out for new products. We work with both retail and wholesale customers and provide a great customer experience and offer an excellent selection of products that everyone can enjoy!