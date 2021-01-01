About this product

Functionality and technicality meet fashion. Inspired by founder and creator, Rich Hilfiger, the workwear collection features styles that blend functional components with premium fabrics and finer details. The collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, and casual shirts.



The Tango Workwear Hoodie features a chenille patch on the signature Tango Williams Hoodie. The hoodie was made with plush cotton fabric and dyed in a rich black to get a deep color. It also includes the signature Tango waistband with the Tango Flag logo.



- Fleece hoodie

- Heavyweight fleece

- Signature logo waistband

- Black

- S-XXL