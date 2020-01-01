 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Tango Hotel Collection
Tango Hotel Collection Cover Photo

Tango Hotel Collection

Largest Gallery of Wearable Art | For Creatives By Creatives

THC x Tango Athletics | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20
THC x Tango Athletics | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20
Canvas to Reality x THC | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20
Canvas to Reality x THC | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20
Mister Cartoon x THC | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20
Mister Cartoon x THC | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20
Founders & Creatives of Tango Hotel Collection - Ricky Hil, Stevie Williams, Al Baseer Holly
Founders & Creatives of Tango Hotel Collection - Ricky Hil, Stevie Williams, Al Baseer Holly
THC Reserve Collection | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20
THC Reserve Collection | 20% Off Leafly Fans | Use CODE LEAFLY20

About Tango Hotel Collection

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.

Hats

more products

Hoodies

more products

Other apparel

more products

Shirts

more products

Available in

United States