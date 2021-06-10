Temple Extracts
Pineapple Jack Herer Distillate TC-510
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges!
Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
