Sustainably Farmed. Masterfully Processed.

About Temple Extracts

Sustainability, quality and purity are core principles at Temple Extracts. We carefully select our top shelf source material from our network of sustainable and ecologically-friendly farmers, all of whom are passionate about their commitment to the finest standards of organic horticulture. All of our extracts are Strain Specific, Single Origin and carefully handcrafted in limited edition small batches. You can always count on uncompromising purity with artisan, boutique, heritage and proven THC and CBD genetics.

Available in

United States, California