Immerse yourself in the cool, crisp sensation of Huckleberry Ice, where the sweet notes of huckleberry blend seamlessly with a refreshing icy undertone. With each exhale, experience a wave of relaxation washing over you, courtesy of its calming Indica effects and Myrcene terpenes. Indulge in the ultimate chill session as you savor the delightful fusion of fruity sweetness and icy coolness in every vape of Huckleberry Ice.

Huckleberry Ice

Effects: Calming + Relaxing

Active Terpenes: Myrcene

Strain Dominance: Indica

read more