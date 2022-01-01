TenneCBD Alleviate Balm is infused with 500MG of LabCanna’s proprietary full spectrum hemp extract, key essential oils and all-natural ingredients identified to provide targeted relief. This custom formula is properly balanced to soothe aches and pains and restore healthy skin.



Soothe bumps and bruises, release tension after workouts, and accelerate the body’s natural healing process. TenneCBD’s Alleviate Balm combines full spectrum hemp extract sourced from local Tennessee farms with essential oils and all-natural ingredients including Arnica, Comfrey, St. John’s Wort and Plantain to provide targeted relief and alleviate discomfort.



Active terpenes include Eucalyptol, Beta Caryophyllene, Azulene, offering anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing properties.



Ingredients:

Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Arnica, Yarrow, Plantain, Chickweed, Comfrey, St. Johns Wort, Calendula, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vitamin E, Helichrysum EO



Directions for use:

Apply topically. For external use only.



Description

Each tin of TenneCBD™ Alleviate CBD Balm contains:



Blend of 500MG hemp extract with natural herbs

No artificial dyes or fragrances

Non-GMO & Gluten Free