TenneCBD Alleviate Balm is infused with 500MG of LabCanna’s proprietary full spectrum hemp extract, key essential oils and all-natural ingredients identified to provide targeted relief. This custom formula is properly balanced to soothe aches and pains and restore healthy skin.
Soothe bumps and bruises, release tension after workouts, and accelerate the body’s natural healing process. TenneCBD’s Alleviate Balm combines full spectrum hemp extract sourced from local Tennessee farms with essential oils and all-natural ingredients including Arnica, Comfrey, St. John’s Wort and Plantain to provide targeted relief and alleviate discomfort.
Active terpenes include Eucalyptol, Beta Caryophyllene, Azulene, offering anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing properties.
Ingredients:
Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Arnica, Yarrow, Plantain, Chickweed, Comfrey, St. Johns Wort, Calendula, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vitamin E, Helichrysum EO
Directions for use:
Apply topically. For external use only.
Each tin of TenneCBD™ Alleviate CBD Balm contains:
Blend of 500MG hemp extract with natural herbs
No artificial dyes or fragrances
Non-GMO & Gluten Free
About this brand
TenneCBD™
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD™, is made with hemp grown, manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we work to produce custom formulated products, and premium smokable hemp to offer fast-acting and effective results. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.
