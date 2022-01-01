TenneCBD Stimulate Balm is infused with 300MG of LabCanna’s proprietary full spectrum hemp extract, key essential oils and all-natural ingredients identified to provide targeted relief. This custom formula is properly balanced to invigorate the senses and refresh tired, dry skin.



Apply in the morning or midday to improve circulation, boost immunity, and relieve aches and pains. TenneCBD’s Stimulate Balm combines full spectrum hemp extract sourced from local Tennessee farms with essential oils and all-natural ingredients including Gotu Kola, Holy Basil, Rhodiola, and Ginger to provide targeted relief and stimulate the senses.



Active terpenes include Zingiberene and Bisabolene, offering analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.



Ingredients:

Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Gotu Kola, Rhodiola, Tulsi, Damiana, Ginger, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Essential Oil, Vitamin E



Directions for use:

Apply topically. For external use only.



Description

Each tin of TenneCBD™ Stimulate CBD Balm contains:



Blend of 300MG of hemp extract with natural herbs

No artificial dyes or fragrances

Non-GMO & Gluten Free