Mohawk Hemp
Lemon Sour Diesel Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Lemon Sour Diesel normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha-pinene
myrcene
terpinolene
limonene
linalool
geraniol
alpha-humulene
beta-caryophyllene
alpha-bisabolol
camphene
beta-pinene
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
LSD effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
