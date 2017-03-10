About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Lemon Sour Diesel normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:



alpha-pinene

myrcene

terpinolene

limonene

linalool

geraniol

alpha-humulene

beta-caryophyllene

alpha-bisabolol

camphene

beta-pinene



Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.



Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.