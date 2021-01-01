Loading…
CBD Drops (Zero THC) - 1000mg

How To Use: Shake well. Take 1 serving (1ml) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary.
Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Can be added to food, beverages or placed directly under tongue

Description: Enjoy Pure CBD OIL with ZERO THC! Our flavorless 1000mg highest quality CBD Drops are Formulated with 99% pure CBD isolate, for overall health and wellbeing. Tinctures are easily absorbed by the body.
