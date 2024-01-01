Garlic Cocktail (Indica) - Signature Cultivar Garlic Cocktail is an indica-dominant cross of GMO and Mimosa, with earthy notes of clove and anise and an orange-tangerine-citrus finish. It is the perfect strain for pain relief and inflammation without the typical sedative qualities of most indica-dominant strains.
Physical Effects: Relaxing, but not sleep-inducing. A chill euphoria, perfect for playing video games or watching your favorite TV show.
Flavor: Anise, oranges, tangerines, and hints of lime citrus with a spicy dank bite.
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.