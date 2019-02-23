Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Feminized Cherry Wine Hemp Seeds CBD

by The Botanical Joint
HybridTHC 1%CBD 17%
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Cherry Wine

(Wife X Charolette's Cherry)

Feminized Hemp Seed

.50$ per seed

$5,000.00 minimum order

95% Germination

Full-Term

Produced: Indoor

Grow: Indoor, Outdoor + Greenhouse

Climate Grown In: Oregon, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon + Virginia

Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate

Description: This is an extremely vigorous cultivar producing thick resinous buds, she adapts easily to indoors as well as outdoors. Cherry Wine has a rich sappy bittersweet smell with hints of floral and sweet fruity undertones, really unbeatable aromas.

About this strain

Picture of Cherry Wine
Cherry Wine

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

Cherry Wine effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Botanical Joint
The Botanical Joint
Shop products
The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls.

The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please.

We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.