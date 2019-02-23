Feminized Cherry Wine Hemp Seeds CBD
HybridTHC 1%CBD 17%
About this product
Cherry Wine
(Wife X Charolette's Cherry)
Feminized Hemp Seed
.50$ per seed
$5,000.00 minimum order
95% Germination
Full-Term
Produced: Indoor
Grow: Indoor, Outdoor + Greenhouse
Climate Grown In: Oregon, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon + Virginia
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate
Description: This is an extremely vigorous cultivar producing thick resinous buds, she adapts easily to indoors as well as outdoors. Cherry Wine has a rich sappy bittersweet smell with hints of floral and sweet fruity undertones, really unbeatable aromas.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
Cherry Wine effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
The Botanical Joint
The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls.
The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please.
We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.
