 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. The Botanical Joint
The Botanical Joint Cover Photo

The Botanical Joint

Boutique + Craft Hemp Products High In Terpenes Small Batch

Boutique Hemp Genetics
Boutique Hemp Genetics
Premium Quality
Premium Quality
Real Feminized Hemp Seed
Real Feminized Hemp Seed
From Seed To Bud
From Seed To Bud

About The Botanical Joint

The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls. The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please. We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.

Flower

more products

Posters & art

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Seeds

more products

Shake

more products

Available in

Worldwide, United States