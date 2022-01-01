About this product
Don't be stingy with the chill! These bacon beef treats are infused with 2 mg of water-soluble CBD powder, allowing your fur baby/babies to experience the chill factor and a tasty treat!
*1 chew for every 10lbs.
*30 servings per jar.
*18-month shelf-stable.
Ingredients: Water-Soluble Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract Powder, Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sodium Alginate, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (Non-GMO), Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Sodium Propionate, Calcium Sulfate Dihydrate, Natural Mixed Tocopherols (Natural Preservative) and Dextrin (Corn Derived).
