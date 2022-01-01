Our delicious Green Apple flavored gummies are the tastiest way to enjoy your dose of CBD! Each gummy is made with organic ingredients and infused with 10 mg of our premium-grade CBD. If you are looking for on-the-go relief or some relaxation before/after a long day, treat yourself with one.



300 mg/jar

10 mg/gummy



Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Organic Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Turmeric (color), Spirulina Extract (color)