🌱 Bacio Gelato S1 (Gelato #41 × Gelato #41)



Genetics: Gelato #41 crossed with itself



Type: Balanced Hybrid (roughly 50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Mario Guzman AKA Sherbinskis



Cut: Breeder cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Bacio Gelato S1 is a true expression of the elite Gelato #41 (also known as Bacio Gelato). As a stabilized self-cross, this version preserves and amplifies the signature traits—dense, trichome-laden buds with rich purple tones and creamy, gassy sweetness. Developed to lock in elite bag appeal, rich terpene profile, and consistent performance, it stands as a benchmark in dessert-style cultivation.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset



✅ Smooth, mellowness that transitions into relaxed clarity



✅ Balanced and long-lasting—the perfect hybrid for joy, creativity, and calm focus



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍦 Creamy, sweet gelato with vanilla and berry undertones



🍫 Minty, dessert-depth from the Thin Mint lineage



🧁 Subtle hashy depth with earthy and herbal back notes



💨 A rich, layered sensory profile—smooth, pungent, and memorable



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height, robust branching, heavy bud set



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-frosted colas with purple highlights



📏 Stretch: Moderate—excellent response to topping, LST, or SCROG



✂️ Defoliation in mid to late veg increases airflow and resin yield



🏠 Thrives indoors; adaptable to greenhouse or warm, dry outdoors



🧪 Ideal for live rosin or full-spectrum extractions thanks to intense terpene load



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Bacio Gelato S1 delivers elite phenotypic consistency, dessert-forward flavor, and smooth clarity—that Gelato #41 devotees seek. Whether you’re growing for smoke or extraction, this stabilized line ensures stunning results every cycle.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Bacio Gelato S1 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow confident with legendary genetics.