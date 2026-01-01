About this product
🌱 Bacio Gelato S1 (Gelato #41 × Gelato #41)
Genetics: Gelato #41 crossed with itself
Type: Balanced Hybrid (roughly 50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Mario Guzman AKA Sherbinskis
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Bacio Gelato S1 is a true expression of the elite Gelato #41 (also known as Bacio Gelato). As a stabilized self-cross, this version preserves and amplifies the signature traits—dense, trichome-laden buds with rich purple tones and creamy, gassy sweetness. Developed to lock in elite bag appeal, rich terpene profile, and consistent performance, it stands as a benchmark in dessert-style cultivation.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Smooth, mellowness that transitions into relaxed clarity
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—the perfect hybrid for joy, creativity, and calm focus
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍦 Creamy, sweet gelato with vanilla and berry undertones
🍫 Minty, dessert-depth from the Thin Mint lineage
🧁 Subtle hashy depth with earthy and herbal back notes
💨 A rich, layered sensory profile—smooth, pungent, and memorable
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height, robust branching, heavy bud set
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-frosted colas with purple highlights
📏 Stretch: Moderate—excellent response to topping, LST, or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation in mid to late veg increases airflow and resin yield
🏠 Thrives indoors; adaptable to greenhouse or warm, dry outdoors
🧪 Ideal for live rosin or full-spectrum extractions thanks to intense terpene load
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Bacio Gelato S1 delivers elite phenotypic consistency, dessert-forward flavor, and smooth clarity—that Gelato #41 devotees seek. Whether you’re growing for smoke or extraction, this stabilized line ensures stunning results every cycle.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Bacio Gelato S1 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow confident with legendary genetics.
Genetics: Gelato #41 crossed with itself
Type: Balanced Hybrid (roughly 50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Mario Guzman AKA Sherbinskis
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Bacio Gelato S1 is a true expression of the elite Gelato #41 (also known as Bacio Gelato). As a stabilized self-cross, this version preserves and amplifies the signature traits—dense, trichome-laden buds with rich purple tones and creamy, gassy sweetness. Developed to lock in elite bag appeal, rich terpene profile, and consistent performance, it stands as a benchmark in dessert-style cultivation.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Smooth, mellowness that transitions into relaxed clarity
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—the perfect hybrid for joy, creativity, and calm focus
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍦 Creamy, sweet gelato with vanilla and berry undertones
🍫 Minty, dessert-depth from the Thin Mint lineage
🧁 Subtle hashy depth with earthy and herbal back notes
💨 A rich, layered sensory profile—smooth, pungent, and memorable
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height, robust branching, heavy bud set
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-frosted colas with purple highlights
📏 Stretch: Moderate—excellent response to topping, LST, or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation in mid to late veg increases airflow and resin yield
🏠 Thrives indoors; adaptable to greenhouse or warm, dry outdoors
🧪 Ideal for live rosin or full-spectrum extractions thanks to intense terpene load
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Bacio Gelato S1 delivers elite phenotypic consistency, dessert-forward flavor, and smooth clarity—that Gelato #41 devotees seek. Whether you’re growing for smoke or extraction, this stabilized line ensures stunning results every cycle.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Bacio Gelato S1 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow confident with legendary genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Bacio Gelato S1 (Gelato #41 × Gelato #41)
Genetics: Gelato #41 crossed with itself
Type: Balanced Hybrid (roughly 50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Mario Guzman AKA Sherbinskis
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Bacio Gelato S1 is a true expression of the elite Gelato #41 (also known as Bacio Gelato). As a stabilized self-cross, this version preserves and amplifies the signature traits—dense, trichome-laden buds with rich purple tones and creamy, gassy sweetness. Developed to lock in elite bag appeal, rich terpene profile, and consistent performance, it stands as a benchmark in dessert-style cultivation.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Smooth, mellowness that transitions into relaxed clarity
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—the perfect hybrid for joy, creativity, and calm focus
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍦 Creamy, sweet gelato with vanilla and berry undertones
🍫 Minty, dessert-depth from the Thin Mint lineage
🧁 Subtle hashy depth with earthy and herbal back notes
💨 A rich, layered sensory profile—smooth, pungent, and memorable
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height, robust branching, heavy bud set
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-frosted colas with purple highlights
📏 Stretch: Moderate—excellent response to topping, LST, or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation in mid to late veg increases airflow and resin yield
🏠 Thrives indoors; adaptable to greenhouse or warm, dry outdoors
🧪 Ideal for live rosin or full-spectrum extractions thanks to intense terpene load
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Bacio Gelato S1 delivers elite phenotypic consistency, dessert-forward flavor, and smooth clarity—that Gelato #41 devotees seek. Whether you’re growing for smoke or extraction, this stabilized line ensures stunning results every cycle.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Bacio Gelato S1 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow confident with legendary genetics.
Genetics: Gelato #41 crossed with itself
Type: Balanced Hybrid (roughly 50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Mario Guzman AKA Sherbinskis
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Bacio Gelato S1 is a true expression of the elite Gelato #41 (also known as Bacio Gelato). As a stabilized self-cross, this version preserves and amplifies the signature traits—dense, trichome-laden buds with rich purple tones and creamy, gassy sweetness. Developed to lock in elite bag appeal, rich terpene profile, and consistent performance, it stands as a benchmark in dessert-style cultivation.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Smooth, mellowness that transitions into relaxed clarity
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—the perfect hybrid for joy, creativity, and calm focus
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍦 Creamy, sweet gelato with vanilla and berry undertones
🍫 Minty, dessert-depth from the Thin Mint lineage
🧁 Subtle hashy depth with earthy and herbal back notes
💨 A rich, layered sensory profile—smooth, pungent, and memorable
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height, robust branching, heavy bud set
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-frosted colas with purple highlights
📏 Stretch: Moderate—excellent response to topping, LST, or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation in mid to late veg increases airflow and resin yield
🏠 Thrives indoors; adaptable to greenhouse or warm, dry outdoors
🧪 Ideal for live rosin or full-spectrum extractions thanks to intense terpene load
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Bacio Gelato S1 delivers elite phenotypic consistency, dessert-forward flavor, and smooth clarity—that Gelato #41 devotees seek. Whether you’re growing for smoke or extraction, this stabilized line ensures stunning results every cycle.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Bacio Gelato S1 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow confident with legendary genetics.
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