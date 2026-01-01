🌱 Banana Cream Cake × Jealousy



Genetics: Banana Cream Cake × Jealousy



Type: Slightly Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (approx. 60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Banana Cream Cake × Jealousy, sometimes referred to as Banana Cream Jealousy, is a decadent indica‐leaning hybrid created by crossing the dessert‐like Banana Cream Cake with the powerhouse Jealousy. With THC levels ranging from 22–30%, this strain offers a euphoric, uplifting start that transitions smoothly into deep relaxation.



Expect dense, frosty buds coated in snowy trichomes, with vibrant green, yellow, and orange hues, occasionally accented by purple. Its resin‐rich nature makes it a top choice for growers and extract artists alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting, happy, and giggly cerebral lift



✅ Clear‐headed euphoria and focus — ideal for creativity or unwinding



✅ Gentle transition into body‐heavy calm



✅ Balanced hybrid experience — energizing at first, then soothing



✅ Great for seasoned users seeking flavorful potency and long‐lasting effects



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍌 Sweet banana cream and vanilla



🍓 Fruity berry and honey notes



⛽ Earthy skunk with a touch of diesel



🌰 Nutty, spicy dessert‐like finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: ~9 weeks indoors; harvest mid‐ to late‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium‐height plants with bushy branching and large, dense colas



💎 Bud Structure: Tight, chunky nugs with thick resin coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate — topping, LST, or SCROG helps manage size



✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow management to prevent mold



☀️ Thrives in warm, temperate climates; excellent indoors or in greenhouses



🧪 Resin Output: Very high — ideal for solventless extraction or hash production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re looking for a dessert‐inspired hybrid with waves of banana sweetness, creamy vanilla, and balanced potency, Banana Cream Cake × Jealousy is a perfect choice. Great for winding down after a long day, sparking creativity, or enjoying mellow social time.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.



