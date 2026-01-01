🌱 Banana Split (Tangie × Banana Sherbet)



Genetics: Tangie × Banana Sherbet



Type: Slightly Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~60% Sativa / 40% Indica)



Breeder: Crockett Family Farms



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Banana Split is a fruity, dessert‐inspired hybrid that blends Tangie’s citrus brightness with Banana Sherbet’s creamy sweetness. With THC levels typically ranging from 22–25%, this strain delivers a clear‐headed, euphoric uplift that gradually melts into a soothing, balanced body calm.



Expect oversized, olive‐green buds with bright orange hairs and a heavy coat of frosty trichomes. Some phenotypes can display purple hues in cooler temperatures. A true treat for both connoisseurs and growers, Banana Split offers exceptional flavor and bag appeal.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting, euphoric cerebral energy with focus and clarity



✅ Gentle body relaxation without heavy sedation — functional calm



✅ Perfect for low‐key days, creative projects, or social hangouts



✅ Balanced hybrid experience for flavorful potency and long‐lasting enjoyment



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍌 Sweet and creamy banana sherbet



🍊 Bright tropical citrus with tangy fruit accents



🌍 Light earthy undertones with hints of skunk or spice



💨 Dessert‐like sweetness with a citrus punch



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium‐height plants with moderate stretch and strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky nugs covered in resin



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, LST, or SCROG



✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow management to maintain bud health



☀️ Prefers warm, sunny conditions; excellent for indoor, greenhouse, or outdoor grows



💰 Yield: Indoor ~450–500 g/m2; Outdoor ~450–500 g per plant



🧪 Resin Output: High — ideal for solventless extraction and concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re looking for a dessert‐flavored strain with sweet banana cream, tropical citrus punch, uplifting Sativa energy, and reliable resin production, Banana Split is your winner. Perfect for flavorful daytime sessions or relaxed evenings with friends.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Banana Split clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.