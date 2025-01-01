🌱 Blood Orange Tangie (Blood Orange × Tangie)



Genetics: Blood Orange phenotype × Tangie



Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)



Breeder / Source: Crockett Family Farms



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Blood Orange Tangie is a vibrant sativa‐dominant hybrid celebrated for its explosive citrus flavor and uplifting effects. Created by combining a standout Blood Orange phenotype with classic Tangie genetics, this strain boasts THC levels in the 18–22% range. It delivers a burst of euphoric energy and creativity, perfect for daytime enjoyment.



Expect bright green buds with flashes of deep purple, covered in frosty trichomes and accented by bright orange pistils. The aroma and flavor are a zesty citrus explosion layered with subtle spice and tropical sweetness.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting, clear‐headed cerebral buzz



✅ Energizing and creativity‐boosting — ideal for daytime use



✅ Gentle body warmth without heavy sedation



✅ Perfect for social gatherings, outdoor adventures, and creative projects



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Fresh‐squeezed tangerine and orange zest



🌶️ Spicy floral and herbal undertones



🍯 Tropical fruit sweetness with hints of earthy spice



💨 Bold, citrus‐forward aroma with a complex, lingering finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Tall, vigorous sativa with abundant branching



💎 Bud Structure: Light, airy buds typical of sativas, but coated in dense trichomes



📏 Stretch: Significant — responds well to topping, LST, or SCROG



✂️ Early defoliation helps maximize airflow and preserve terpene quality



☀️ Thrives in warm, dry climates; performs well in indoor and greenhouse setups



💰 Yield: Moderate to high with proper training and care



🧪 Resin Output: High — excellent for concentrate and solventless production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



For citrus lovers and creative minds, Blood Orange Tangie offers unmatched flavor and an energizing, joyful high. This strain shines in both the jar and the garden, making it a favorite for connoisseurs seeking top‐tier citrus terps.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Blood Orange Tangie clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.

