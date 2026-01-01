🌱 Garlic Jam (GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto)



Genetics: GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa / 1% Ruderalis)



Breeder: Atlas Seed



🔍 Strain Overview



Garlic Jam is a unique indica-dominant autoflower that fuses the savory skunkiness of GMO with the candied sweetness of Cotton Candy Auto. Bred by Atlas Seed, this cultivar delivers eye-catching purple and green buds, layered with trichomes and packed with flavor. Its dense structure, bold aroma, and balanced high make it a standout for both connoisseurs and commercial growers.



⚡ Effects



✅ Relaxing body buzz with a mellow, happy mental state



✅ Clear-headed with gentle euphoria—ideal for winding down



✅ Smooth and long-lasting—functional enough for light activity



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🧄 Rich garlic and diesel up front



🍓 Sweet berry jam and sugar candy on the finish



🌿 Earthy funk with a creamy, gassy base



💨 Aroma is loud—sweet, savory, and skunky in perfect balance



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 75–85 days from seed to harvest



🌿 Structure: Short to medium autoflower with strong branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, colorful flowers with heavy trichome coverage



📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, small rooms, or guerilla grows



✂️ Light defoliation in veg improves airflow and bud development



☀️ Hardy and vigorous indoors or outdoors; highly resilient to pests and mold



💰 Yield: Moderate to high depending on environment



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for solventless hash and live rosin



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Garlic Jam delivers a unique flavor spectrum—savory garlic, sweet berry, and funky diesel—alongside a calming, clear-headed effect. With bag appeal, terps, and ease of growth, it’s a solid performer for any garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Garlic Jam clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back every clone with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Success starts with elite, trusted genetics.



