About this product
🌱 Garlic Jam (GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto)
Genetics: GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa / 1% Ruderalis)
Breeder: Atlas Seed
🔍 Strain Overview
Garlic Jam is a unique indica-dominant autoflower that fuses the savory skunkiness of GMO with the candied sweetness of Cotton Candy Auto. Bred by Atlas Seed, this cultivar delivers eye-catching purple and green buds, layered with trichomes and packed with flavor. Its dense structure, bold aroma, and balanced high make it a standout for both connoisseurs and commercial growers.
⚡ Effects
✅ Relaxing body buzz with a mellow, happy mental state
✅ Clear-headed with gentle euphoria—ideal for winding down
✅ Smooth and long-lasting—functional enough for light activity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Rich garlic and diesel up front
🍓 Sweet berry jam and sugar candy on the finish
🌿 Earthy funk with a creamy, gassy base
💨 Aroma is loud—sweet, savory, and skunky in perfect balance
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 75–85 days from seed to harvest
🌿 Structure: Short to medium autoflower with strong branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, colorful flowers with heavy trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, small rooms, or guerilla grows
✂️ Light defoliation in veg improves airflow and bud development
☀️ Hardy and vigorous indoors or outdoors; highly resilient to pests and mold
💰 Yield: Moderate to high depending on environment
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for solventless hash and live rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Garlic Jam delivers a unique flavor spectrum—savory garlic, sweet berry, and funky diesel—alongside a calming, clear-headed effect. With bag appeal, terps, and ease of growth, it’s a solid performer for any garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Garlic Jam clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back every clone with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Success starts with elite, trusted genetics.
Genetics: GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa / 1% Ruderalis)
Breeder: Atlas Seed
🔍 Strain Overview
Garlic Jam is a unique indica-dominant autoflower that fuses the savory skunkiness of GMO with the candied sweetness of Cotton Candy Auto. Bred by Atlas Seed, this cultivar delivers eye-catching purple and green buds, layered with trichomes and packed with flavor. Its dense structure, bold aroma, and balanced high make it a standout for both connoisseurs and commercial growers.
⚡ Effects
✅ Relaxing body buzz with a mellow, happy mental state
✅ Clear-headed with gentle euphoria—ideal for winding down
✅ Smooth and long-lasting—functional enough for light activity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Rich garlic and diesel up front
🍓 Sweet berry jam and sugar candy on the finish
🌿 Earthy funk with a creamy, gassy base
💨 Aroma is loud—sweet, savory, and skunky in perfect balance
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 75–85 days from seed to harvest
🌿 Structure: Short to medium autoflower with strong branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, colorful flowers with heavy trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, small rooms, or guerilla grows
✂️ Light defoliation in veg improves airflow and bud development
☀️ Hardy and vigorous indoors or outdoors; highly resilient to pests and mold
💰 Yield: Moderate to high depending on environment
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for solventless hash and live rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Garlic Jam delivers a unique flavor spectrum—savory garlic, sweet berry, and funky diesel—alongside a calming, clear-headed effect. With bag appeal, terps, and ease of growth, it’s a solid performer for any garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Garlic Jam clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back every clone with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Success starts with elite, trusted genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Garlic Jam (GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto)
Genetics: GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa / 1% Ruderalis)
Breeder: Atlas Seed
🔍 Strain Overview
Garlic Jam is a unique indica-dominant autoflower that fuses the savory skunkiness of GMO with the candied sweetness of Cotton Candy Auto. Bred by Atlas Seed, this cultivar delivers eye-catching purple and green buds, layered with trichomes and packed with flavor. Its dense structure, bold aroma, and balanced high make it a standout for both connoisseurs and commercial growers.
⚡ Effects
✅ Relaxing body buzz with a mellow, happy mental state
✅ Clear-headed with gentle euphoria—ideal for winding down
✅ Smooth and long-lasting—functional enough for light activity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Rich garlic and diesel up front
🍓 Sweet berry jam and sugar candy on the finish
🌿 Earthy funk with a creamy, gassy base
💨 Aroma is loud—sweet, savory, and skunky in perfect balance
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 75–85 days from seed to harvest
🌿 Structure: Short to medium autoflower with strong branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, colorful flowers with heavy trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, small rooms, or guerilla grows
✂️ Light defoliation in veg improves airflow and bud development
☀️ Hardy and vigorous indoors or outdoors; highly resilient to pests and mold
💰 Yield: Moderate to high depending on environment
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for solventless hash and live rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Garlic Jam delivers a unique flavor spectrum—savory garlic, sweet berry, and funky diesel—alongside a calming, clear-headed effect. With bag appeal, terps, and ease of growth, it’s a solid performer for any garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Garlic Jam clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back every clone with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Success starts with elite, trusted genetics.
Genetics: GMO Auto × Cotton Candy Auto
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa / 1% Ruderalis)
Breeder: Atlas Seed
🔍 Strain Overview
Garlic Jam is a unique indica-dominant autoflower that fuses the savory skunkiness of GMO with the candied sweetness of Cotton Candy Auto. Bred by Atlas Seed, this cultivar delivers eye-catching purple and green buds, layered with trichomes and packed with flavor. Its dense structure, bold aroma, and balanced high make it a standout for both connoisseurs and commercial growers.
⚡ Effects
✅ Relaxing body buzz with a mellow, happy mental state
✅ Clear-headed with gentle euphoria—ideal for winding down
✅ Smooth and long-lasting—functional enough for light activity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Rich garlic and diesel up front
🍓 Sweet berry jam and sugar candy on the finish
🌿 Earthy funk with a creamy, gassy base
💨 Aroma is loud—sweet, savory, and skunky in perfect balance
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 75–85 days from seed to harvest
🌿 Structure: Short to medium autoflower with strong branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, colorful flowers with heavy trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Minimal—great for tents, small rooms, or guerilla grows
✂️ Light defoliation in veg improves airflow and bud development
☀️ Hardy and vigorous indoors or outdoors; highly resilient to pests and mold
💰 Yield: Moderate to high depending on environment
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for solventless hash and live rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Garlic Jam delivers a unique flavor spectrum—savory garlic, sweet berry, and funky diesel—alongside a calming, clear-headed effect. With bag appeal, terps, and ease of growth, it’s a solid performer for any garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Garlic Jam clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back every clone with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Success starts with elite, trusted genetics.
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