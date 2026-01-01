About this product
🌱 Georgia Pie (Gelatti × Kush Mints)
Genetics: Gelatti × Kush Mints
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
🔍 Strain Overview
Georgia Pie is a modern heavyweight hybrid bred by Seed Junky Genetics, delivering a flavor-forward experience with striking visual appeal. This cross between Gelatti and Kush Mints produces dense, resin-glazed buds that radiate with peachy sweetness and creamy gas. Known for its robust structure and intensely fragrant terpene profile, Georgia Pie quickly became a favorite among connoisseurs, commercial growers, and terp hunters alike. Its balance of mental clarity and physical ease makes it a staple in high-end gardens.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and mentally uplifting, followed by a relaxing body buzz
✅ Great for unwinding while staying clear-headed
✅ Ideal for late afternoons, social gatherings, or chill creative time
✅ Not too sedating—maintains a balanced hybrid character
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍑 Sweet peach cobbler with creamy vanilla tones
⛽ Doughy gas and earthy minty undertones from Kush Mints
🌿 Subtle herbal spice adds depth to the finish
💨 Loud and dessert-forward—fills the room with a sweet, funky pastry-like aroma
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with strong branching and dense internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Tight, chunky colas caked in resin with hints of violet and orange
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation for better light penetration
🏠 Performs best indoors but can thrive in well-controlled outdoor settings
🧪 Heavy terpene and resin output—ideal for solventless extractions and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Georgia Pie is the perfect cultivar for growers chasing boutique-grade genetics with standout flavor, bag appeal, and top-tier effects. Whether you’re after vibrant terp profiles or resin-rich harvests, Georgia Pie serves up both—baked fresh and frosty.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Georgia Pie clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pest-free—guaranteed. Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Promise, you can plant with confidence knowing your genetics are dialed from day one.
Genetics: Gelatti × Kush Mints
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
🔍 Strain Overview
Georgia Pie is a modern heavyweight hybrid bred by Seed Junky Genetics, delivering a flavor-forward experience with striking visual appeal. This cross between Gelatti and Kush Mints produces dense, resin-glazed buds that radiate with peachy sweetness and creamy gas. Known for its robust structure and intensely fragrant terpene profile, Georgia Pie quickly became a favorite among connoisseurs, commercial growers, and terp hunters alike. Its balance of mental clarity and physical ease makes it a staple in high-end gardens.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and mentally uplifting, followed by a relaxing body buzz
✅ Great for unwinding while staying clear-headed
✅ Ideal for late afternoons, social gatherings, or chill creative time
✅ Not too sedating—maintains a balanced hybrid character
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍑 Sweet peach cobbler with creamy vanilla tones
⛽ Doughy gas and earthy minty undertones from Kush Mints
🌿 Subtle herbal spice adds depth to the finish
💨 Loud and dessert-forward—fills the room with a sweet, funky pastry-like aroma
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with strong branching and dense internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Tight, chunky colas caked in resin with hints of violet and orange
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation for better light penetration
🏠 Performs best indoors but can thrive in well-controlled outdoor settings
🧪 Heavy terpene and resin output—ideal for solventless extractions and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Georgia Pie is the perfect cultivar for growers chasing boutique-grade genetics with standout flavor, bag appeal, and top-tier effects. Whether you’re after vibrant terp profiles or resin-rich harvests, Georgia Pie serves up both—baked fresh and frosty.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Georgia Pie clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pest-free—guaranteed. Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Promise, you can plant with confidence knowing your genetics are dialed from day one.
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About this product
🌱 Georgia Pie (Gelatti × Kush Mints)
Genetics: Gelatti × Kush Mints
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
🔍 Strain Overview
Georgia Pie is a modern heavyweight hybrid bred by Seed Junky Genetics, delivering a flavor-forward experience with striking visual appeal. This cross between Gelatti and Kush Mints produces dense, resin-glazed buds that radiate with peachy sweetness and creamy gas. Known for its robust structure and intensely fragrant terpene profile, Georgia Pie quickly became a favorite among connoisseurs, commercial growers, and terp hunters alike. Its balance of mental clarity and physical ease makes it a staple in high-end gardens.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and mentally uplifting, followed by a relaxing body buzz
✅ Great for unwinding while staying clear-headed
✅ Ideal for late afternoons, social gatherings, or chill creative time
✅ Not too sedating—maintains a balanced hybrid character
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍑 Sweet peach cobbler with creamy vanilla tones
⛽ Doughy gas and earthy minty undertones from Kush Mints
🌿 Subtle herbal spice adds depth to the finish
💨 Loud and dessert-forward—fills the room with a sweet, funky pastry-like aroma
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with strong branching and dense internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Tight, chunky colas caked in resin with hints of violet and orange
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation for better light penetration
🏠 Performs best indoors but can thrive in well-controlled outdoor settings
🧪 Heavy terpene and resin output—ideal for solventless extractions and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Georgia Pie is the perfect cultivar for growers chasing boutique-grade genetics with standout flavor, bag appeal, and top-tier effects. Whether you’re after vibrant terp profiles or resin-rich harvests, Georgia Pie serves up both—baked fresh and frosty.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Georgia Pie clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pest-free—guaranteed. Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Promise, you can plant with confidence knowing your genetics are dialed from day one.
Genetics: Gelatti × Kush Mints
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
🔍 Strain Overview
Georgia Pie is a modern heavyweight hybrid bred by Seed Junky Genetics, delivering a flavor-forward experience with striking visual appeal. This cross between Gelatti and Kush Mints produces dense, resin-glazed buds that radiate with peachy sweetness and creamy gas. Known for its robust structure and intensely fragrant terpene profile, Georgia Pie quickly became a favorite among connoisseurs, commercial growers, and terp hunters alike. Its balance of mental clarity and physical ease makes it a staple in high-end gardens.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and mentally uplifting, followed by a relaxing body buzz
✅ Great for unwinding while staying clear-headed
✅ Ideal for late afternoons, social gatherings, or chill creative time
✅ Not too sedating—maintains a balanced hybrid character
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍑 Sweet peach cobbler with creamy vanilla tones
⛽ Doughy gas and earthy minty undertones from Kush Mints
🌿 Subtle herbal spice adds depth to the finish
💨 Loud and dessert-forward—fills the room with a sweet, funky pastry-like aroma
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with strong branching and dense internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Tight, chunky colas caked in resin with hints of violet and orange
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation for better light penetration
🏠 Performs best indoors but can thrive in well-controlled outdoor settings
🧪 Heavy terpene and resin output—ideal for solventless extractions and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Georgia Pie is the perfect cultivar for growers chasing boutique-grade genetics with standout flavor, bag appeal, and top-tier effects. Whether you’re after vibrant terp profiles or resin-rich harvests, Georgia Pie serves up both—baked fresh and frosty.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Georgia Pie clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pest-free—guaranteed. Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Promise, you can plant with confidence knowing your genetics are dialed from day one.
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