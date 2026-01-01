🌱 GMO Rootbeer (GMO Cookies × Root Beer)



Genetics: GMO Cookies × Root Beer



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: Freeborn Selections



Cut: Breeder Cut



🔍 Strain Overview



GMO Rootbeer is a unique indica-dominant hybrid developed by Freeborn Selections. This cultivar fuses the potent, funky traits of GMO Cookies with the sweet, nostalgic fizz of Root Beer, resulting in one of the most distinctive terpene profiles in modern cannabis. Its buds are dense, resinous, and visually striking—often showing vibrant green and purple coloration beneath a heavy layer of trichomes. Highly sought after for its flavor and extraction potential, GMO Rootbeer is a must-grow for connoisseurs and hash makers alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric onset that melts into full-body relaxation



✅ Calm, introspective, and gently sedating without being overpowering



✅ Great for creative focus or a relaxing evening vibe



✅ Long-lasting high with a soothing physical finish



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🥤 Sweet root beer float with creamy vanilla top notes



🌿 Earthy funk, herbal spice, and a subtle gassy undertone



💨 Incredibly aromatic—nostalgic, dessert-like, and savory all at once



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with moderate stretch



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty flowers with vibrant hues and sticky resin



📏 Stretch: Medium—great for topping and SCROG setups



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to improve airflow and bud development



☀️ Performs well indoors; outdoors prefers dry, mild climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training and care



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—perfect for solventless extraction and hash production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



GMO Rootbeer is the definition of a flavor bomb—blending funky, savory terps with sweet soda-shop nostalgia. With high resin content, vibrant appearance, and deeply relaxing effects, it’s an excellent addition to any garden focused on top-shelf flower or extraction.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every GMO Rootbeer clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We support our growers with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start strong with trusted genetics.



