🌱 Hippie Crasher (Wedding Cake × Kush Mints)



Genetics: Wedding Cake × Kush Mints



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: Apex Genetics



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Hippie Crasher is a flavor-loaded indica-leaning hybrid bred by Apex Genetics. Fusing the dense, dessert-like sweetness of Wedding Cake with the frosty mint funk of Kush Mints, this cultivar brings the best of both parents in potency and terpene depth. THC levels regularly test on the higher end, making it a favorite among those who love rich flavor and a hard-hitting finish.



Expect chunky, resinous buds with deep green and purple tones, covered in thick trichomes and accented by bright orange pistils. It’s as much a looker as it is a heavy hitter.



⚡ Effects



✅ Starts with an uplifting cerebral head buzz



✅ Gradually transitions to full-body calm and tranquility



✅ Can lead to couchlock in higher doses—ideal for nightcaps



✅ Smooth and euphoric without clouding your mind



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍒 Sweet berry and cherry cake



🌿 Mint cookies, earth, and subtle spice



🌰 Creamy vanilla and nutty undertones



💨 Dessert-forward with a cool minty exhale—rich and complex



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense lateral growth and sturdy stems



💎 Bud Structure: Thick, heart-shaped colas with heavy trichome coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, LST, and SCROG



✂️ Benefits from regular defoliation to promote light penetration and airflow



☀️ Thrives indoors or in temperate outdoor conditions



💰 Yield: Medium to high — dense buds with great flower-to-leaf ratio



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent — a go-to for solventless and hash work



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Hippie Crasher delivers on all fronts—potency, flavor, and bag appeal. Whether you’re hunting for something tasty to unwind with or a resin-rich cultivar for your next extraction, this one’s got the goods.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



All clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous—certified free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back every clone with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. You grow. We’ve got your back.

