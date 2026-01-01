🌱 Horchata (Mochi Gelato × Jet Fuel Gelato)



Genetics: Mochi Gelato × Jet Fuel Gelato



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~65% Indica / 35% Sativa)



Breeder: Compound Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Horchata is a luxurious indica-leaning hybrid bred by Compound Genetics, known for its dessert-like terpene profile and balanced, potent high. The pairing of Mochi Gelato and Jet Fuel Gelato results in dense, trichome-heavy buds bursting with creamy sweetness and sharp gas. With THC levels often reaching into the high 20s, this strain delivers both flavor and firepower, wrapped in vibrant purple and green hues with glowing orange pistils.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric cerebral lift with clear, creative focus



✅ Gradual onset of warm body relaxation without full sedation



✅ Great for social settings, creative projects, or mellow evenings



✅ Smooth, long-lasting high with balanced mental and physical effects



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍦 Creamy vanilla and sweet sugar dough



🌲 Sharp fuel and earthy pine



🌶️ Hints of cinnamon spice and woody undertones



💨 Rich and layered—sweet, spicy, and gassy with a dessert-like finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–9.5 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with compact, bushy frame and tight node spacing



💎 Bud Structure: Dense colas with heavy resin and vibrant colors



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to SCROG, topping, and low-stress training



✂️ Benefits from defoliation during veg and early flower to boost airflow



☀️ Thrives in indoor and greenhouse environments; performs well outdoors in warm, dry climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high — visually striking with exceptional terpene retention



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent — top choice for solventless extractions and concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Horchata is your go-to if you’re chasing indulgent flavor, creamy-smooth effects, and high bag appeal. With its dessert-fuel aroma and balanced hybrid performance, it’s a must-have for connoisseurs and cultivators alike.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics you can count on.