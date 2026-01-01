🌱 Ice Cream Cake (Wedding Cake × Gelato #33)



Genetics: Wedding Cake × Gelato #33



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75% Indica / 25% Sativa)



Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Ice Cream Cake is a dessert-lover’s dream, created by Seed Junky Genetics through a luscious cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This heavy indica-dominant hybrid delivers a rich, creamy terp profile with sedative effects that hit smooth and strong. The buds are dense and caked in frost, often displaying deep purples and forest greens wrapped in thick orange pistils. Known for its beautiful bag appeal and knockout power, Ice Cream Cake is a staple for growers and consumers alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric, mood-lifting onset



✅ Deep physical relaxation that slowly melts into couchlock



✅ Ideal for evening use or winding down after a long day



✅ Great for stress relief and promoting restfulness



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍦 Creamy vanilla and sweet cake batter



🍓 Berry notes layered with sugary dough and a hint of gas



💨 Thick and flavorful smoke—dessert-forward with a smooth finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Short to medium height, with tight internodes and a bushy frame



💎 Bud Structure: Rock-hard, round buds that stack well and finish heavy



📏 Stretch: Minimal—ideal for tents, SCROG, and compact grow setups



✂️ Handles topping, LST, and defoliation well; open canopy recommended late in veg



☀️ Performs best indoors; also suitable for warm, dry outdoor climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper canopy management



🧪 Resin Output: Very high—excellent choice for solventless hash and live rosin production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re looking for a frost monster with indulgent dessert terps and deeply relaxing effects, Ice Cream Cake is a can’t-miss addition to any garden. A true crowd-pleaser for connoisseurs and extractors alike.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Ice Cream Cake clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics