🌱 Jelly Rancher (Very Cherry × Notorious THC)



Genetics: Very Cherry × Notorious THC



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Jelly Rancher is a vibrant and high-energy cultivar developed by Humboldt Seed Company. A cross between the intensely sweet Very Cherry and the potent Notorious THC, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known for its candy-like aroma, electric green hues, and rapid flowering time. Its dense, sticky buds are rich with sparkling trichomes and bold, uplifting effects, making it a perfect choice for flavor lovers and daytime users alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Cerebral, mood-lifting high



✅ Inspires focus, creativity, and positivity



✅ Functional and energetic without raciness



✅ Great for socializing or daytime productivity



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍓 Bright strawberry and mixed red fruit



🍬 Cotton candy and cherry sweetness



💨 Tart, juicy, and loud—punches out of the jar with intense fruitiness



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 6–7 weeks (fast finisher)



🌿 Structure: Medium-height, bushy with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense and sticky with excellent trichome coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate—manageable indoors and ideal for SCROG



✂️ Takes well to topping and defoliation; improved yields with LST



☀️ Performs indoors and in outdoor climates with warm, dry finish



💰 Yield: Moderate to high with excellent bag appeal



🧪 Resin Output: High—great for flavorful extractions and solventless rosin



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Jelly Rancher is perfect for those seeking fruit-forward terpenes, creative clarity, and easy-growing performance. Its speedy flower time and juicy terp profile make it a standout in any grow space.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Jelly Rancher clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted, clean genetics.