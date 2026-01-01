About this product
🌱 Jelly Rancher (Very Cherry × Notorious THC)
Genetics: Very Cherry × Notorious THC
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jelly Rancher is a vibrant and high-energy cultivar developed by Humboldt Seed Company. A cross between the intensely sweet Very Cherry and the potent Notorious THC, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known for its candy-like aroma, electric green hues, and rapid flowering time. Its dense, sticky buds are rich with sparkling trichomes and bold, uplifting effects, making it a perfect choice for flavor lovers and daytime users alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral, mood-lifting high
✅ Inspires focus, creativity, and positivity
✅ Functional and energetic without raciness
✅ Great for socializing or daytime productivity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍓 Bright strawberry and mixed red fruit
🍬 Cotton candy and cherry sweetness
💨 Tart, juicy, and loud—punches out of the jar with intense fruitiness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 6–7 weeks (fast finisher)
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense and sticky with excellent trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate—manageable indoors and ideal for SCROG
✂️ Takes well to topping and defoliation; improved yields with LST
☀️ Performs indoors and in outdoor climates with warm, dry finish
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—great for flavorful extractions and solventless rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jelly Rancher is perfect for those seeking fruit-forward terpenes, creative clarity, and easy-growing performance. Its speedy flower time and juicy terp profile make it a standout in any grow space.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jelly Rancher clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted, clean genetics.
Genetics: Very Cherry × Notorious THC
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jelly Rancher is a vibrant and high-energy cultivar developed by Humboldt Seed Company. A cross between the intensely sweet Very Cherry and the potent Notorious THC, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known for its candy-like aroma, electric green hues, and rapid flowering time. Its dense, sticky buds are rich with sparkling trichomes and bold, uplifting effects, making it a perfect choice for flavor lovers and daytime users alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral, mood-lifting high
✅ Inspires focus, creativity, and positivity
✅ Functional and energetic without raciness
✅ Great for socializing or daytime productivity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍓 Bright strawberry and mixed red fruit
🍬 Cotton candy and cherry sweetness
💨 Tart, juicy, and loud—punches out of the jar with intense fruitiness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 6–7 weeks (fast finisher)
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense and sticky with excellent trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate—manageable indoors and ideal for SCROG
✂️ Takes well to topping and defoliation; improved yields with LST
☀️ Performs indoors and in outdoor climates with warm, dry finish
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—great for flavorful extractions and solventless rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jelly Rancher is perfect for those seeking fruit-forward terpenes, creative clarity, and easy-growing performance. Its speedy flower time and juicy terp profile make it a standout in any grow space.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jelly Rancher clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted, clean genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Jelly Rancher (Very Cherry × Notorious THC)
Genetics: Very Cherry × Notorious THC
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jelly Rancher is a vibrant and high-energy cultivar developed by Humboldt Seed Company. A cross between the intensely sweet Very Cherry and the potent Notorious THC, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known for its candy-like aroma, electric green hues, and rapid flowering time. Its dense, sticky buds are rich with sparkling trichomes and bold, uplifting effects, making it a perfect choice for flavor lovers and daytime users alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral, mood-lifting high
✅ Inspires focus, creativity, and positivity
✅ Functional and energetic without raciness
✅ Great for socializing or daytime productivity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍓 Bright strawberry and mixed red fruit
🍬 Cotton candy and cherry sweetness
💨 Tart, juicy, and loud—punches out of the jar with intense fruitiness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 6–7 weeks (fast finisher)
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense and sticky with excellent trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate—manageable indoors and ideal for SCROG
✂️ Takes well to topping and defoliation; improved yields with LST
☀️ Performs indoors and in outdoor climates with warm, dry finish
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—great for flavorful extractions and solventless rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jelly Rancher is perfect for those seeking fruit-forward terpenes, creative clarity, and easy-growing performance. Its speedy flower time and juicy terp profile make it a standout in any grow space.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jelly Rancher clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted, clean genetics.
Genetics: Very Cherry × Notorious THC
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jelly Rancher is a vibrant and high-energy cultivar developed by Humboldt Seed Company. A cross between the intensely sweet Very Cherry and the potent Notorious THC, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known for its candy-like aroma, electric green hues, and rapid flowering time. Its dense, sticky buds are rich with sparkling trichomes and bold, uplifting effects, making it a perfect choice for flavor lovers and daytime users alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral, mood-lifting high
✅ Inspires focus, creativity, and positivity
✅ Functional and energetic without raciness
✅ Great for socializing or daytime productivity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍓 Bright strawberry and mixed red fruit
🍬 Cotton candy and cherry sweetness
💨 Tart, juicy, and loud—punches out of the jar with intense fruitiness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 6–7 weeks (fast finisher)
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense and sticky with excellent trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate—manageable indoors and ideal for SCROG
✂️ Takes well to topping and defoliation; improved yields with LST
☀️ Performs indoors and in outdoor climates with warm, dry finish
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—great for flavorful extractions and solventless rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jelly Rancher is perfect for those seeking fruit-forward terpenes, creative clarity, and easy-growing performance. Its speedy flower time and juicy terp profile make it a standout in any grow space.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jelly Rancher clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted, clean genetics.
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