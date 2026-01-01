🌱 Lilac Diesel (Silver Lemon Haze × Forbidden Fruit × NYC Cherry Pie × Citral Glue)



Genetics: Silver Lemon Haze × Forbidden Fruit × NYC Cherry Pie × Citral Glue



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Ethos Genetics



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Lilac Diesel is a visually stunning, high-terpene hybrid bred by Ethos Genetics. It’s a complex, multi-parent cultivar designed to bring together stunning bag appeal, soaring effects, and a symphony of flavor. With dense, frosty buds that often flash hints of purple and lilac under optimal conditions, this strain is both a grower’s delight and a connoisseur’s favorite.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric, mood-enhancing head high



✅ Uplifts energy and creativity with smooth, clear focus



✅ Subtle body relaxation without sedation



✅ Excellent daytime hybrid with a flexible high for any occasion



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🌸 Floral sweetness meets ripe berries and citrus



🍬 Notes of lavender, grape candy, and herbal spice



⛽ Light fuel and earth undertones on the finish



💨 A rich, fragrant smoke that lingers pleasantly



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-tall plants with strong lateral growth



💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-packed flowers with vivid coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate — great for training and trellis setups



✂️ Responds well to topping, defoliation, and LST



☀️ Performs strongly both indoors and outdoors with proper airflow



💰 Yield: High — impressive returns with quality and volume



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent — ideal for solventless and terp-rich extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Lilac Diesel is the ultimate combo of bold effects, sophisticated aroma, and dense frost. With equal parts flash and function, this hybrid fits perfectly into any garden aiming for high yield, standout terps, and balanced results.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Lilac Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start strong with reliable genetics.