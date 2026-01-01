🌱 Oregon Diesel (NYC Diesel × Blackberry)



Genetics: NYC Diesel × Blackberry



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~90% Indica / 10% Sativa)



Breeder: Homegrown Natural Wonders



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Oregon Diesel is a heavy indica-leaning hybrid bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, built specifically for outdoor growers in the Pacific Northwest. This hardy cultivar delivers dense, purple-tinted buds dripping with frost and classic fuel-forward funk. With moderate THC levels and deep body effects, it’s perfect for winding down and shutting off after a long day. Growers love it for its cold resistance, early finish, and easy maintenance.



⚡ Effects



✅ Smooth, euphoric onset followed by deep physical sedation



✅ Heavy couch-lock and body melt—best for nighttime use



✅ Calms both body and mind—great for zoning out or deep rest



✅ A go-to for decompression, Netflix binges, or early bedtimes



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Sweet berries with earthy pine



⛽ Strong diesel punch with herbal notes



🌿 Light floral and lavender spice on the finish



💨 Rich and room-filling—classic fuel with a wild berry twist



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact, sturdy plants with tight internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty buds with dark green and purple hues



📏 Stretch: Minimal—ideal for small spaces or indoor tents



✂️ Handles topping and low-stress training with ease



☀️ Cold-hardy and mold-resistant; thrives indoors and in cooler outdoor climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially outdoors



🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for hash or solventless concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re chasing deep body effects, old-school diesel funk, and a resilient grower with purple charm, Oregon Diesel is your strain. This knockout hybrid delivers classic indica satisfaction with hardy, no-nonsense structure.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Oregon Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.