About this product
🌱 Oregon Diesel (NYC Diesel × Blackberry)
Genetics: NYC Diesel × Blackberry
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~90% Indica / 10% Sativa)
Breeder: Homegrown Natural Wonders
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Oregon Diesel is a heavy indica-leaning hybrid bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, built specifically for outdoor growers in the Pacific Northwest. This hardy cultivar delivers dense, purple-tinted buds dripping with frost and classic fuel-forward funk. With moderate THC levels and deep body effects, it’s perfect for winding down and shutting off after a long day. Growers love it for its cold resistance, early finish, and easy maintenance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Smooth, euphoric onset followed by deep physical sedation
✅ Heavy couch-lock and body melt—best for nighttime use
✅ Calms both body and mind—great for zoning out or deep rest
✅ A go-to for decompression, Netflix binges, or early bedtimes
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet berries with earthy pine
⛽ Strong diesel punch with herbal notes
🌿 Light floral and lavender spice on the finish
💨 Rich and room-filling—classic fuel with a wild berry twist
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact, sturdy plants with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty buds with dark green and purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—ideal for small spaces or indoor tents
✂️ Handles topping and low-stress training with ease
☀️ Cold-hardy and mold-resistant; thrives indoors and in cooler outdoor climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially outdoors
🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for hash or solventless concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re chasing deep body effects, old-school diesel funk, and a resilient grower with purple charm, Oregon Diesel is your strain. This knockout hybrid delivers classic indica satisfaction with hardy, no-nonsense structure.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Oregon Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.
Genetics: NYC Diesel × Blackberry
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~90% Indica / 10% Sativa)
Breeder: Homegrown Natural Wonders
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Oregon Diesel is a heavy indica-leaning hybrid bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, built specifically for outdoor growers in the Pacific Northwest. This hardy cultivar delivers dense, purple-tinted buds dripping with frost and classic fuel-forward funk. With moderate THC levels and deep body effects, it’s perfect for winding down and shutting off after a long day. Growers love it for its cold resistance, early finish, and easy maintenance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Smooth, euphoric onset followed by deep physical sedation
✅ Heavy couch-lock and body melt—best for nighttime use
✅ Calms both body and mind—great for zoning out or deep rest
✅ A go-to for decompression, Netflix binges, or early bedtimes
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet berries with earthy pine
⛽ Strong diesel punch with herbal notes
🌿 Light floral and lavender spice on the finish
💨 Rich and room-filling—classic fuel with a wild berry twist
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact, sturdy plants with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty buds with dark green and purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—ideal for small spaces or indoor tents
✂️ Handles topping and low-stress training with ease
☀️ Cold-hardy and mold-resistant; thrives indoors and in cooler outdoor climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially outdoors
🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for hash or solventless concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re chasing deep body effects, old-school diesel funk, and a resilient grower with purple charm, Oregon Diesel is your strain. This knockout hybrid delivers classic indica satisfaction with hardy, no-nonsense structure.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Oregon Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Oregon Diesel (NYC Diesel × Blackberry)
Genetics: NYC Diesel × Blackberry
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~90% Indica / 10% Sativa)
Breeder: Homegrown Natural Wonders
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Oregon Diesel is a heavy indica-leaning hybrid bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, built specifically for outdoor growers in the Pacific Northwest. This hardy cultivar delivers dense, purple-tinted buds dripping with frost and classic fuel-forward funk. With moderate THC levels and deep body effects, it’s perfect for winding down and shutting off after a long day. Growers love it for its cold resistance, early finish, and easy maintenance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Smooth, euphoric onset followed by deep physical sedation
✅ Heavy couch-lock and body melt—best for nighttime use
✅ Calms both body and mind—great for zoning out or deep rest
✅ A go-to for decompression, Netflix binges, or early bedtimes
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet berries with earthy pine
⛽ Strong diesel punch with herbal notes
🌿 Light floral and lavender spice on the finish
💨 Rich and room-filling—classic fuel with a wild berry twist
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact, sturdy plants with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty buds with dark green and purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—ideal for small spaces or indoor tents
✂️ Handles topping and low-stress training with ease
☀️ Cold-hardy and mold-resistant; thrives indoors and in cooler outdoor climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially outdoors
🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for hash or solventless concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re chasing deep body effects, old-school diesel funk, and a resilient grower with purple charm, Oregon Diesel is your strain. This knockout hybrid delivers classic indica satisfaction with hardy, no-nonsense structure.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Oregon Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.
Genetics: NYC Diesel × Blackberry
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~90% Indica / 10% Sativa)
Breeder: Homegrown Natural Wonders
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Oregon Diesel is a heavy indica-leaning hybrid bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, built specifically for outdoor growers in the Pacific Northwest. This hardy cultivar delivers dense, purple-tinted buds dripping with frost and classic fuel-forward funk. With moderate THC levels and deep body effects, it’s perfect for winding down and shutting off after a long day. Growers love it for its cold resistance, early finish, and easy maintenance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Smooth, euphoric onset followed by deep physical sedation
✅ Heavy couch-lock and body melt—best for nighttime use
✅ Calms both body and mind—great for zoning out or deep rest
✅ A go-to for decompression, Netflix binges, or early bedtimes
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet berries with earthy pine
⛽ Strong diesel punch with herbal notes
🌿 Light floral and lavender spice on the finish
💨 Rich and room-filling—classic fuel with a wild berry twist
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact, sturdy plants with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty buds with dark green and purple hues
📏 Stretch: Minimal—ideal for small spaces or indoor tents
✂️ Handles topping and low-stress training with ease
☀️ Cold-hardy and mold-resistant; thrives indoors and in cooler outdoor climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially outdoors
🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for hash or solventless concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re chasing deep body effects, old-school diesel funk, and a resilient grower with purple charm, Oregon Diesel is your strain. This knockout hybrid delivers classic indica satisfaction with hardy, no-nonsense structure.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Oregon Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.
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